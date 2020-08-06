Christina Anstead's Husband Ant Announces Social Media Break After Blocking 'Over 100 People'

✖

Ant Anstead is taking a break from "toxic" social media after blocking "over 100 people" in just a few days bringing their negativity to his page. The Wheeler Dealers host announced his decision in an Instagram post on Saturday in a video featuring his wife, HGTV's Christina Anstead walking toward him while on their tropical vacation. "The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element!" he wrote. "I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me!"

Anstead continued how he would be taking a "little break" from social media, using the opportunity now to "pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980s!" He then shared a photo of a sign reading "Back Soon" alongside a message encouraging his followers to "be kind" to one another.

Anstead's decision came just a week after Christina's ex-husband and co-star, Tarek El Moussa, got engaged to his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. "We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had [Christina and Tarek's daughter] Taylor in one arm and [their son] Brayden in the other arm and they're all three cuddling," El Moussa told PEOPLE of the moment he decided to propose. "That was the moment I knew I had to make her my wife and bring her into the family.”

Ant commented on an Instagram post from HGTV announcing the news, "Congratulations you two!! (What took you so long ….[smiley face emoji])" but some people couldn't accept the positive relationship the blended family has with one another. "Why don’t the four of you all go on a date together? Weirdest relationship ever," one person wrote back, to which Ant replied, "Err…. no thank you."

Christina, for her part, told E! News she "of course" was happy for the soon-to-be-married couple. "I couldn't be happier for them. They're very happy." To PEOPLE Wednesday, she added that working and co-parenting with El Moussa has gotten "a lot easier" since their 2016 split. "You know, I feel like time just makes things easier in general, and we’ve been separated for four years now," she said. "We’re just in a good spot. Our priorities have always been the kids, and will always continue to be, and that’s just what makes things go the smoothest."