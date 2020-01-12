Christina Anstead’s Close-up Photo of 4-Month-Old Son Hudson Has HGTV Fans Gushing

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead shared an up close and personal look at 4-month-old son Hudson London on Instagram Monday. The adorable photo set the comments section on fire with hundreds of messages from HGTV fans. Anstead and husband Ant Anstead welcomed Hudson in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Jan 6, 2020 at 7:43am PST

“4 months old!!” Anstead wrote in the caption, next to a photo of Hudson in a baby carriage, wearing a cute plaid onesie and a hilarious smile.

“That is the face you make when everyone else around you is exhausted, but you slept well,” one fan wrote, to which Anstead replied: “[Laughing out loud] so true.”

“He’s adorable,” another fan wrote. “Looks so different from his brother and sister.”

“Oh he’s delicious,” one fan wrote, adding two heart-eyes emojis. “Look at those sweet cheeks.”

“What a doll!” another chimed in. “He’s seriously the most handsome baby I’ve ever seen!”

Anstead and Ant married in December 2018, creating one big, happy blended family. Anstead has two children from her marriage to ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9. Ant has two children from his previous relationship, Archie, 13, and Amelie Rose, 16.

Before the calendar flipped over to 2020, Anstead told fans she was still adjusting to having a newborn in her life again.

“16 weeks post baby and still adjusting over here… does anyone else have a baby who doesn’t like to nap?” Anstead shared on Dec. 29, along with a selife showing Hudson sleeping in her arms. “We have the room blacked out, white noise machine, soft pajamas and a swaddle and he still has such a hard time going down . He only likes to sleep on me- which is sweet and wonderful on occasion – except I have other kids and a million things to do … and he woke up like 5 times last night so I feel like I got hit by a train today.”

“Luckily [Ant] took the big kids on an adventure so I can stay in my pajamas all day #momlife,” the Christina on the Coast star added.

Meanwhile, El Moussa is dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. In December, Young teased the two might be thinking about marriage already, just five months after they started dating.

“I’ve never envisioned my wedding because I never met anyone that I wanted to get married to until Tarek,” Young told Us Weekly. “But I have fallen in love with Italy and I would love to maybe do something in Italy … I’m not one of those girls that have thought about it their whole life. I’m just really excited to see what happens in the future.”

