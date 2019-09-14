Christina Anstead Is Eating Her Placenta 1 Week After Welcoming Son, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Christina on the Coast star, Christina Anstead is welcoming postpartum life and taking the best measures for her personal well-being and health. The HGTV star recently took to Instagram to reveal she is eating her placenta for the first time in pill-form, which studies from the Mayo Clinic suggests can prevent postpartum depression, bleeding and improve energy, milk supply and a slew more of benefits.

“First time I’ve tried it — and I think these placenta encapsulation [pills] are working,” the mother of three captioned a photo shared to her Instagram Stories showing off a pink container of gray placenta pills.

In the background of the shot, Anstead and husband Ant’s little boy, Hudson London, can be seen fast asleep in his bassinet.

While Anstead revealed they are working for her, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the subject, especially considering opposing studies suggest eating placenta can pose a long list of risks, including infection stemming from fecal bacteria, infection in the baby when ingested, and cross-contamination.

That’s sick 🤮 it’s not even good for the body! The body got rid of it so you don’t EAT it for God’s sake 🤦🏻‍♀️ — The JP’s (@JoliePittGirl) September 14, 2019

All babies should be allowed to get their cord blood, and every mother should be able to have her placenta. Freedom of choice. Freedom to be natural! 😘🙏 — SAFE (@SarahAFE) September 14, 2019

“This doesn’t seem right,” wrote one fan with the vomit emoji.

“People need to educate themselves on this, it’s not for everyone,” warned another.

Anstead joins a long list of celebrity moms, including Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff, who have all opened up about eating their placenta after birth.

Anstead and her husband, Ant, revealed last week that they had welcomed their first child together in a series of heartwarming Instagram posts.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! [blue heart emoji] Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” the Flip or Flop star wrote.

Anstead’s husband also took to his own Instagram to share a post, captioning the series of snaps: “Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!”

Since Hudson’s birth, the couple has been taking to social media to share rare moments in their new life with the little bundle of joy, in addition to their children from previous relationships. Anstead shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16, with his ex, Louise.

