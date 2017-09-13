Here’s Where to Watch ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Tonight

Great news, Chrisley Knows Best fans!

One of America’s favorite reality television families returns to screens tonight for the season premiere after a long five-month wait for new episodes.

Viewers can catch tonight’s episode on the USA Network at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Those who aren’t able to watch the series live can easily see it later, with full episodes available with a cable login at usanetwork.com.

A synopsis of tonight’s episode, as well as a sneak peek, has already been made available for fans on the website. In the opener, family patriarch Todd Chrisley is forced to babysit his 3-year-old grandson, Jackson. However, the 48-year-old Southern dad struggles to adapt to daughter Lindsie’s new age parenting techniques.

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that 19-year-old Savannah Chrisley had split from her NBA baller beau, Luke Kennard. Although the twosome only dated for four months, there was no shortage of shade surrounding their split, so hopefully viewers will be able to see exactly how this romance played out between the two of them.

Photo Credit: USA Network