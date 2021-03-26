'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd Chrisley Gets 'Very Emotional' During Phone Call From Estranged Son Kyle

✖

Thursday night's Chrisley Knows Best season finale featured an emotional phone call between Todd Chrisley and his estranged son Kyle. As Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were in the car, he received a call from his 29-year-old son, who his relationship with has been complicated in recent years due to Kyle's mental health and addiction struggles, which led to Chrisley custody over Kyle's daughter, Chloe.

As Chrisley answered the phone, Kyle introduced himself and said, "I just wanted to reach out because I'd really like to see you." Chrisley said he "would like that as well" and asked if he could "you back when I get out of the car?" Before ending the brief conversation to finish his drive, Chrisley told his son, "I love you," with Kyle responding, "Love you" back. As they continued to drive, Julie asked her husband if he is ready "to open the door to Kyle again." Chrisley said he wants "that because you know every day that's lost is a day that you don't ever get back," adding that he wants "to see him, but I'm not diving all in just to be hurt again." Julie said she believes her husband has "to do what you feel in your heart what's the right thing."

The brief phone call proved to be "very emotional" for Chrisley. In a confessional, the reality star opened up about hearing his son's voice again, admitting that he hadn't expected his son to call. He admitted to cameras that he "was expecting Kyle to call because my mother said she had given him my number, but expecting someone to call and then someone actually calling is a whole different thing. And I'm not going to lie, hearing Kyle's voice over the phone, it causes me to become very emotional." Julie told him that "just because you knew it was coming doesn't make it any less hard."

Fans of the Chrisleys know that Kyle's relationship with the rest of his family has been bumpy. While Kyle appeared alongside his siblings Lindsie, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson on Chrisley Knows Best for the USA show's first season, he later exited the series and became estranged from his father amid his struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. In more recent years, however, things seem to have turned a corner, with the 29-year-old announced in 2019 that he had reconciled with his parents and was sober. In a Facebook post he shared, "I've had a problem with drugs, I've acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were 'I love you always, and you are forgiven' and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness."