Todd Chrisley Posts Celebratory Photo Update of Son Kyle After Recent Hospitalization

Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle, landed in the hospital back in August after he attempted suicide. “I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it and I tried to take my own life,” the 27-year-old revealed on the Chrisley Confessions podcast after being released in early September. “With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.” It’s unknown what the medication was that caused the adverse reaction.

“Well, I think some of the medications they put you on — that you had not been on — one of the side effects is suicidal tendencies and we’re now off of that,” Chrisley added. Kyle chimed back in, saying, “Yes, we’re off of that.”

Chrisley posted a guy’s night out photo to Instagram over the weekend that included Kyle. Also in the image was Nic Kerdiles, who is engaged to Savannah Chrisley, and Grayson, Chrisley’s younger son. He captioned the post with, “What happens in Nash Vegas stays in Nashville Vegas until social media gets it … guys night out and these three were the only options available, i am still blessed beyond measure, love you all @graysonchrisley @kyle.chrisley @nickerdiles”

Fans were thrilled to see Kyle out and looking healthy. “Kyle looks GREAT,” one commenter wrote with a heart eyes emoji. “Miss you guys you make me laugh so much! So glad everything turned out ok but I always knew it would!,” another said, referencing the family’s recent tax evasion fight. “Kyle is inspirational. Todd does only lay golden eggs,” a third fan wrote.

In August, before his suicide attempt, Kyle took time to address his ongoing sobriety on Facebook. “My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me. I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe [whom his parents are now raising], I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness,” he said.

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober,” Kyle continued. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself,” he continued. “I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family. My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”