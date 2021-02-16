'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Just Got Engaged

✖

Kyle Chrisley is an engaged man! The oldest son of Todd Chrisley announced he had popped the question to girlfriend Ashleigh Nelson on Valentine's Day, sharing to Instagram a photo of his bride-to-be flashing a massive engagement ring. "I couldn’t imagine my life without you and now I don’t have to," he captioned the shot. "I love you so much [Ashleigh], I’m so happy you said yes."

Chrisley, 29, has kept things pretty private with Nelson, first going public with their romance on Instagram in 2019, but his followers were so excited to see him ready to build a life with the woman he called in October the "love of [his] life." One person commented on the announcement, "Dude! Congrats! It’s amazing to see how well you’re doing," while another added, "Congratulations you two! Here's to a happy and healthy life together!" A third wrote, "Wow! Congratulations to both of you, you both deserve this."

It's been a bumpy road for Kyle, who appeared alongside siblings Lindsie, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson on Chrisley Knows Best for the USA show's first season before his struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse led to his exit from the reality show and estrangement from his dad. In August 2019, Kyle announced in a lengthy Facebook page that he had reconciled with his parents and was sober, apologizing for negative things he had said about them in the past.

"I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side," he wrote in part. "9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness."

In July, Kyle shared a sweet selfie with daughter Chloe, 8, of whom Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, have custody. "Isn’t she the cutest thing you’ve ever seen?" he asked his followers. In November, he sent a heartfelt birthday message to his daughter, writing, "Happy 8th Birthday to my beautiful little baby girl! Chloe you are the sweetest, most precious gift I could have ever been given and I love you more than the world!"