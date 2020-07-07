'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 8 Gets Premiere Date

Chrisley Knows Best is returning for an eighth season on Thursday, July 9, and chaos in the USA family's house is at an "all-time high." After a year of headlines for the Chrisley family, the new season will follow daughter Savannah Chrisley as she presses pause on her wedding plans with Nic Kerdiles.

Dad Todd Chrisley "struggles to let go of his dream wedding" after learning his daughter's nuptials are off, according to USA, but the family still has "more than a few reasons to celebrate" in the upcoming season. Elsewhere in the Chrisley household, Grayson is embracing his near-teenage status as he lets his family know he's done being treated like a kid. The same goes for 7-year-old Chloe, who is learning the "delicate art of manipulating" Todd.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's marriage is having an interesting new development as well when Todd's jealous streak is awakened by his wife's "hunky badminton instructor." And while Julie might not be in the market for a new guy in her life, Nanny Faye is ready to explore the world of senior speed dating.

Savannah's wedding news doesn't come as a surprise for fans of the family's podcast, Chrisley Confessions. In June, the former pageant queen announced on the show that she and her fiancé had decided to return to the dating stage after getting engaged last year. "We made [the decision] together. We both just realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating," Savannah said on the podcast.

"And I truly sat on that and I thought about it and there was just so much that Nic and I needed to work through," she added, saying that things during the wedding planning process had made her realize there was more to the relationship that needed to be addressed. "And there was a lot of pressure because we got engaged, it was public and everyone expected a wedding."

She joked that because the two initially chose May 9 as their wedding date, they "would have been screwed" if they had stuck with the date due to the coronavirus pandemic. "That would have been so bad," she said. Chrisley Knows Best returns for Season 8 on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on USA. For more on the Chrisleys from PopCulture, click here.