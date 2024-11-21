‘Bachelor’ Alum Maria Gorgas Clarifies Pete Davidson Dating Rumor and His Alleged Rehab Stint

Amid rumors that a recent breakup with The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas what triggered Pete Davidson’s reported current stint in rehab, Georgas is speaking out, claiming all reports are lies. She took to her Instagram Stories to tell followers the reports are false.

“Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed,” she wrote in one Story. In a follow-up, she wrote, “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can’t believe this shit it’s very insulting to his recovery and mental health. He’s literally home.”

In new reports per The U.S. Sun, the report claimed Davidson would be his second time entering into treatment this year. “He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently,” the insider told the outlet. “He flew in on a private jet. He’s in pretty bad shape this time around. He’s not in a good place.”

Georgas starred in the most recent season of The Bachelor vying for the affection of Joey Graziadei. “He [Davidson] ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in,” the insider said, noting they’d only been dating “for a couple of months.”

Davidson has been open about his wellness journey, noting that he’s been in and out of different facilities to address his mental health since he was 9. He deals with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

This summer, a source told PEOPLE when he checked into a wellness center in July: “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

He first revealed his diagnosis in 2017 after he sought treatment for years struggling with anxiety and depression. He says his mental health troubles began after his father died in the 9/11 attacks while on duty as a firefighter. His 2024 treatment was reportedly sparked following his split from Madelyn Cline.