‘Dark Winds’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date at AMC

AMC has finally announced a premiere date for Dark Winds Season 3. The noir crime-drama series will return to the network on Sunday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT, and will also be available to watch on AMC+. Check out a thrilling brand-new teaser trailer below.

“The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland, with John Wirth serving as showrunner. Both men are executive producers along with McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman.

As previously announced, joining Dark Winds Season 3 as guest stars Jenna Elfman, Bruce Greenwood, Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, Terry Serpico, Derek Hinkey, Phil Burke, and Christopher Heyerdahl. This season also sees the return of guest star A. Martinez, as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Ahead of the Dark Winds Season 3 premiere, viewers can catch up on the captivating first two seasons of the show — both have perfect 100-point scores on Rotten Tomatoes — on AMC+ and via the AMC Collection on Netflix.





