Todd Chrisley’s Son Strives for Online Fame in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

The youngest Chrisley has plans to become a famous YouTuber, and he’ll do whatever it takes to jumpstart his plans on this week’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

Grayson, 11, gets a hard time from dad Todd Chrisley when he spots his son watching a YouTube video of someone else playing video games instead of playing the games himself.

When Grayson says he’s watching to see what he would need to start his own channel, Todd is skeptical, saying “30 years later, [Grayson will] move into the basement.” Then his son hits him with the big ask.

“I need about $500,” he asks his dad.

“What you need is a job,” Todd fires back.

“This could be my job,” Grayson insists. “One guy made $60 million off of YouTube.”

Todd tells his son that if he really wants the money, he needs to make him a business pitch.

“I don’t just give my children money just because they ask,” he tells the cameras. “Sell me on why I should be your sucker.”

When siblings Savannah and Chase Chrisley hear about their dad’s deal, they agree to help their little brother with the big task of impressing the real estate mogul.

“And if it doesn’t work, I’ll just give him the $500,” Chase says to Savannah’s protest. “He’ll get it back to me or I’ll break his kneecaps.”

The two help Grayson film a promo video, do market research at a local video game store, and “shave” for his presentation, but they appear to be hurting his chances with their bickering.

“I thought y’all were professionals,” Grayson tells his siblings. “You guys are driving me crazy.”

When he does make his presentation to Todd, his dad is impressed by his decorum, if not necessarily his business plan.

“That baby in his suit coming in here to sell me a sack of sh-t,” Todd tells the camera. “I love him having so much conviction to think he’s gonna sucker me out of this money.”

Later, Todd tells Grayson that while he “doesn’t understand” the video games and “doesn’t care to,” he will help him buy the equipment he needs.

“I was so impressed with your presentation,” he says. What I am willing to do is invest in you.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.