‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about a difficult time in her life, revealing that after she and husband Will Campbell welcomed son Jackson seven years ago, she suffered a miscarriage that left her unsure about her future having more children. In an Us Weekly sneak peek of the Chrisley Knows Best star’s Coffee Convos podcast Nov. 20 episode, which she hosts alongside Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, medium Monica Ten-Kate sensed that Chrisley had lost a child, which the reality star confirmed.

While Monica the Medium sensed that Chrisley’s child was a little girl, the former USA star said she and her husband did not know the sex of the child.

Ten-Kate said of the energies she was getting off of Chrisley, “I just get this feeling of Mom just needs to know again it wasn’t the right time and that this all makes sense in hindsight. I do feel there’s this back and forth of whether or not you want to have more children. Or maybe like some days you do, some days you don’t. Does that make sense? But I do have this feeling of you’ll know when you know.”

She added that while Chrisley may be unsure about having more children after the loss, there’s no reason to struggle with the decision.

“The message here is even though you’ve gone through loss, that they don’t want you to feel like you have to rush. That’s what it is. Not that you have to worry about, ‘Oh, am I struggling?’” Ten-Kate said. “It’s almost the exact opposite. They don’t want you to worry that you might have some sort of issue or something going on that makes me have to rush the timeline.”

It’s been a tough year for Lindsie as her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, face federal tax evasion charges after settling their state tax evasion case. In the fall-out from the investigation, dad Todd claimed she had carried out an affair with Bachelor Nation’s Josh Murray and Robby Hayes, even filming a sex tape with Hayes.

Hayes has since denied filming a sex tape with Lindsie, saying they were caught on a friend’s security camera and were not filmed with their consent.

The full episode of the Coffee Convos podcast is now available for download.

