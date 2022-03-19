Francis Chrisley, ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Favorite, Has Died

The Chrisley family is mourning the loss of their aunt, Francis Chrisley. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley announced the death of his aunt via Instagram on Friday.

“It’s with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father,” he said in the caption next to a video of Francis with Todd’s mother Nanny Faye. “She was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother’s best friend, please keep us all in your prayers.”

In the video, sisters Francis and Nanny Faye are seen looking at each other as they tell the camera “we’re bad b—es.”

Several notable figures along with other family, friends, and fans expressed their condolences in the comment section of the post. “I’m so sorry Todd,” said Meghan King wrote. “Lifting you all up in prayer.” Octavia Spencer chimed in writing, “Keeping you and your family in my prayers.” Comedian Loni Love added: “I’m so sorry!!! Prayers to the family. Be strong for everyone Todd.” “I’m so sorry,” said Young & The Restless star Tracey Bregman. “My arms are around you all. Sending love and prayers to you and your family.”

Aunt Francis was considered to be a Chrisley fan favorite with her endless laughs and shenanigans. The loss was certainly felt among fans, who shared some of their favorite Francis moments in the comments. “Oh no I loved watching her on your show. My condolences go out to you and your family. Nanny Faye must miss her so much but she is watching down on her,” one fan wrote. “Awww, not Aunt Francis. She was so quiet, yet her personality shined through…my condolences to the family,” another wrote. The Chrisley Knows Best Instagram account commented on the loss adding, “We send our deepest condolences to you and your family.”