Savannah Chrisley Teases New Family Reality TV Show While Parents Are in Prison

The Chrisley family has no plans to walk away from reality television while Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are serving their collective 19-year prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Chrisley Knows Best daughter Savannah Chrisley teased more television opportunities to come in the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, which featured a guest appearance by Todd's mother, Nanny Faye.

"Well, you do know, we're talking to a few production companies about doing another show," Savannah revealed at one point, as Faye agreed she was "ready to go work" and do another show. Savannah added that "tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show," as Faye quipped, 'We'll say, 'Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.'" Savannah approved of the title "because it's so true."

"At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward," Savannah said, as Faye agreed, "The sun's gonna come up, and the sun's gonna come down. We have no control over it. What we have control is we're gonna get up and dust our pants off today and get to going. And we're gonna let the world see that we're really who we were. We love each other, we're gonna walk this walk and talk this talk."

Savannah also revealed that while her family's reality show is currently in its 10th season, it became "more of a comedy" than it was their actual reality. "We had fun doing it because we all got to work together, so we got to be around each other," she hedged. In the family's new reality show, however, Savannah said there will be no holding back from the raw reality of having Todd and Julie in prison.

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," Savannah shared. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well." The show "will be heartwarming," she added. "It'll break your heart, you'll laugh..."