Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Reinstates Series Following Allegations

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has reportedly reinstated a controversial series, following allegations of poor workmanship. It was previously announced that Home Work had been pulled from Magnolia, after the hosts — Andy and Candis Meredith — were accused of low-quality renovation work by multiple clients. Magnolia Network quickly removed the show from its roster but, according to PEOPLE, has since decided to bring it back, after investigating the claims.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding,” Magnolia Network president Allison Page told PEOPLE in a statement. “After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network’s standards.” Page concluded: “While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

Following the allegations against them, the Meredith’s took to social media on Jan. 7 to defend themselves. “We’ve seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy,” their lengthy statement began. “We will never take away their truth and how they are feeling.”

The couple continued, “We can only say that there are two sides to every story and while we chose not to go public with our truth, because we know how hurtful this feels, we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture.” The same day, Magnolia Network confirmed to PEOPLE that it had pulled Home Work from the schedule, pending an investigation. “Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith,” Page said at the time. “Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.”