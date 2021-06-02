Chip and Joanna Gaines Mark Marriage Milestone With Romantic Getaway

✖

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are celebrating a very special milestone. On Tuesday, the pair celebrated 18 years of marriage. To mark the occasion, Joanna posted a lovely video in which she chronicled some of the couple's sweetest during their trip to Mexico.

In the video, which is set to James Taylor's "Mexico," Joanna and Chip can be seen posing in an array of locations while on their tropical getaway. The couple appeared to be having a great time on their trip, as they could be seen going out for a romantic dinner, hanging out by the pool, and taking in some of the sites. At one point in the clip, the two even waved to the security camera at their abode so that they could say hello to their children, who did not attend their anniversary vacation (the couple share five kids — Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 11, and Crew, 2). Joanna captioned the video with, "18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you—happy anniversary @chipgaines."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)

The Gaines' Mexican getaway comes only a couple of months after the pair opened up about their relationship during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Back in March, the two appeared on Winfrey's Super Soul Sunday series. Not only did they speak out on starting the Magnolia Network, but they also spoke about how they make their relationship work after almost two decades of marriage, per Entertainment Tonight. The two were specifically asked how they bring out the best in one another. As for Chip, he believes that Joanna helps him get into a really "grounded" space.

"I was like a dog chasing his tail in a circle trying to be all the things for all the people and I can just beyond a shadow of a doubt quickly say, she grounded me and it's almost like the dog then saw the tennis ball or whatever and calmed down," Chip said. "When I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say looking back is that, 'I owe you my life,' because you settled me down. It's almost like a horse that's wild." Joanna also said that her husband has changed her life for the better. In particular, she loves that he is able to bring out her fun side, explaining, "Chip is always teaching me, 'If you're not having fun, if you're not enjoying and savoring these moments, then why are you doing it?' And he also pushes me to do it."