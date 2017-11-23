Cheryl Burke Wants Her Famous Boyfriend to Compete on ‘DWTS’

Dancing With the Stars may have just ended Tuesday, but pro dancer Cheryl Burke has her eyes on a contestant for the next season of the ABC dance competition.

Burke opened up about how her boyfriend actor Matthew Lawrence has supported her throughout the season in a blog for Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been very lucky because my boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, has been so supportive of me,” she wrote. “I honestly don’t think I would have made it through this season if he wasn’t there. He has been my backbone and my rock. I told him as soon as I got eliminated, ‘Thank you for everything.’ We have found a great balance where we both support each other.”

Burke went on to say that Lawrence would be a great contestant on the dance show in her mind.

“We talked about it this season and I think it would be great if he did the show one day!” she continued. “I would love for that to happen and also be scared for that to happen. I don’t know if that would help or hurt our relationship but it would be fun to do it together. He’s definitely open to it.”

If Lawrence is chosen, he won’t be in the next batch of Dancing With the Stars contestants. ABC revealed Tuesday that the next season of the show will feature only athlete “stars.”

Burke said that if her contract with ABC is renewed, she would love to dance with the athlete competitors.

“When you look at the history of Dancing With the Stars, athletes do very well,” she said. “I think you will see a lot of well-known athletes doing the show. Since it’s just athletes, the caliber will go up. I think the competition is going to be very interesting. In the past, I have done very well with athletes but I’m not sure if I will be back next season, because my contract is up.”