Cheryl Burke Reveals Biggest Challenge She and Terrell Owens Face

As the Dancing With the Stars competition continues to get more intense by the week, pro dancer Cheryl Burke is opening up about some of her partner’s biggest challenges.

Burke and her former NFL star partner Terrell Owens received their highest score of the season on last week’s episode. The duo earned their first nine and Owens “was shocked.”

In Burke’s blog post on Us Weekly, she revealed that the couple will be dancing the jive on Monday night. “I think this is going to be Terrell’s most difficult dance so far,” she said. “I say that every week, but this one really is hard. It’s super fast and on top of that, we have to tell this story, which is a hard to do while jiving.”

The pair will be dancing the jive to one of Burke’s favorite songs, “Feel It Still” by Portugal The Man.

Burke also revealed what Owens’ biggest challenge has been throughout the competition.

She said, “His frame doesn’t really come in handy too much for the jive. He finally got the frame down and now we have to start moving more of his upper body. Another challenge we are running in to with this dance are his big feet! They are huge, and he needs to be able to move them quickly!”

Despite her enthusiasm for their high score last week, she realizes they still need to get their numbers up.

“Unfortunately getting a 9 and two 8s does not put us on top of the leader board,” she wrote. “I don’t want to see a 7 anymore. Eights are like 7s this season because everyone is so talented. We are still in the middle of the pack and we need to get out. We really have to start getting 9s and 10s and step it up this week if we want to be a contender for the mirrorball.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.