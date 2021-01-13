Chelsea Houska Reveals Her Due Date During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Chelsea Houska officially made her final appearance on the Teen Mom 2 franchise as the second half of the two-week reunion wrapped up on Tuesday. During her final hour-long appearance, Houska revealed some big news regarding her fourth pregnancy: her due date.

After finishing her ninth year as a part of the Teen Mom 2 series, Houska will be moving on to take the next step in her life, which will also include her fourth child. During the reunion, she revealed that her due date is Feb. 16, which means the Teen Mom 2 star will be welcoming her new child in about one month. This baby will also mark the third child she has with her husband, Cole DeBoer. (Her first was with her ex, Adam Lind.)

During the final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Dr. Drew Pinsky was quite emotional to see Houska go. He introduced a special package the network had put together to commemorate her time on the show. Houska made her debut on 16 and Pregnant alongside Lind. Eventually, she transitioned into Teen Mom and soon followed DeBoer. Houska’s oldest daughter, Aubree, is 11-years-old. Herand DeBoer welcomed their first child, Watson, in 2017 and their first daughter, Layne, the following year. In August at their gender reveal party, the couple revealed that they would be having another daughter as the cannons shot out pink confetti. The 28-year-old shared the big news on her Instagram with a simple caption, “Baby…… GIRL!!!!!”

As for her end on Teen Mom 2, Houska appears content with how her story ended on the series. During the reunion, she reiterated that the decision was not easy to come to as her husband added that she thought long and hard before making her final decision. In her Instagram post that announced her departure near the end of 2020, Houska said she would be “forever thankful” to MTV for all they provided over the years. Her next chapter will consist of her and DeBoer focusing on developing their own brand and raising a family of four. “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you will all be a part of it in some way,” Houska concluded her post.