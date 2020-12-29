'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Explains Decision to Leave Series in Sneak Peek of Her Final Episode

✖

Chelsea Houska’s farewell season will reach its final point on Tuesday with the Teen Mom 2 season finale. Ahead of the episode, MTV shared a clip of Houska, who revealed in November that she and her husband Cole DeBoer, would be walking away from the series after 10 seasons.

In the clip, which viewers will see as part of tonight’s episode, Houska admits that she is questioning or not whether or not she wants to continue filming on Teen Mom 2. All of this season was filmed earlier in the year, so for fans of the show, this will be a look at the thought process that went into her November decision to reveal her time on the series would be coming to an end. She begins by talking about how the coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted their lives both on and off the show as cases were rising at the time in South Dakota.

She then gets on the couch alongside her husband where they begin to self-shooting as MTV production had to leave filming due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. “COVID is peaking in South Dakota, literally the highest cases we’ve ever had,” Houska begins to tell DeBoer. “Everything in our kids’ lives has changed.” That’s when Houska begins to open up about how she has begun thinking about their future and potentially a life without Teen Mom 2. “I just feel like I’m questioning my time on this show Teen Mom is coming to an end,” Houska continues. “Thinking about it, it’s definitely not an easy thing because I have been doing this since I was 17.”

The episode then cuts to flashbacks of Houska through the years beginning with the birth of her first child, Aubree. Houska rubs her temple as she admits this is a difficult decision to make. “I just have a lot to think about,” Houska explained. “I’m probably not going to share anything with the kids until I make an actual decision or we do.” Houska asks DeBoer if he’s scared about the possibility, to which he calmed her nerves by saying that everything will be “just fine.”

The season finale will continue to add more layers to her decision, but fans were informed by Houska herself that some of the key factors involved them wanting to go to the “next level” in their life, which involves their own businesses, while also focusing on the development of their children.

Houska, who will be replaced by former Teen Mom Young + Pregnant star Ashley Jones, is currently pregnant and is expected to welcome her fourth child in early 2021. Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.