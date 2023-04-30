Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer's Careers Just Leveled Up

Chelsea Houska hasn't been losing any sleep since exiting Teen Mom 2. The former MTV star, whose life was first chronicled in the reality series prequel 16 & Pregnant, left the franchise after 10 years in order to follow other passions, and give her family a break from having their lives on display. Since their exit, the two have had a successful series on HGTV. Down Home Fab premiered in January 2023 on the network. The six-hour-long episodes highlighted t the couple's burgeoning renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With Houska's design vision, and her husband Cole's DeBoer execution skills, they turned older homes into modern luxury. Fans also saw a glimpse of their busy family lives raising four children on a beautiful Midwestern farm with their animals. DeBoer has acted as a father figure to Houska's eldest daughter since they began dating. Now, the couple have a new deal they recently inked.

Deadline reports the happy couple has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The DeBoers will be by The William Gerard Group and Sedlmayr & Associates, P.C. at UTA.

The news comes after HGTV recently announced that the HGTV series has been picked up for a second season. Houska also is the co-founder of Aubree Says, an e-commerce, home goods shop, named after her oldest daughter, Aubree. The couple have also started their own interior design business, Down Home by DeBoers, which they showcase on the show.

But the home renovation business is their biggest focus currently. In a press release for the first season of the HGTV series, Housaks expressed her excitement, noting: "We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design. "Life with Cole, our four kids and our business is all I've ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever."

DeBoer added: "I've always worked with my hands. Since I can remember I've helped my dad and grandpa with projects. I'm happiest when I have tools in my hand."