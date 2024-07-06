Chase Rice Dominated This CBS Reality Show Before Country Stardom

Before Chase Rice took over country music, the singer took over Survivor. Back in 2010, Rice competed on Survivor: Nicaragua, the overall 21st season of the long-running CBS competition series. The then 24-year-old actually was the runner-up, just losing out to Jud "Fabio" Birza, according to ScreenRant.

Life & Style reported that at the time, Rice was working as a jackman for NASCAR and also grew up hunting and fishing on a farm. Thanks to his sneaky tactics and alliances, he nearly became the Sole Survivor. He was, however, voted the 10th "Steamiest" male contestant on the series, which is a plus. While speaking with Taste of Country in 2014, Rice shared, "Playing all those other sports and other competition I have been a part of my whole life prepared me to say, 'Cool. You want me to fail all you want. I am going to forget about you. I am going to do my thing.' If I do that, whether they want me to fail or not, they have no control over that, and it's about me and what I do."

(Photo: SAN JUAN DEL SIR – JUNE 16: Chase Rice, a pro race car Jackman currently living in Cornelius, NC, is one of the 20 castaways set to compete in SURVIVOR: NICARAGUA when the twenty-first installment of the Emmy Award-winning reality series premieres this September, now on Wednesdays (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) - Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images))

Considering Survivor 50 will be bringing back all-star seasons, it would be fun to see Rice return and try to redeem himself. That might be hard, though, since Survivor films for roughly 26 days. He's been awfully busy with his music with no indication that he plans on slowing down any time soon. Perhaps once he manages to find a break in his career, he could return or, at the very least, give incoming contestants some advice to make it all the way.

Surprisingly, Survivor is not the only reality background the Chase Rice has. In 2020, he performed on The Bachelor, but it wasn't as simple as he thought it'd be. His ex, Victoria Fuller, was vying for Bachelor Peter Weber. The two went on a date to see Rice perform, where Fuller was forced to tell him they used to date. Rice was not happy to see Fuller, revealing on Fitz and in the Morning radio show, via People, that he felt "blindsided" by the producers. He explained that he told his manager and publicist how concerned he was but they said to not worry.

"So I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, 'Don't even worry about that,'" Rice said. "'They're not going to do that to you, that's a weird coincidence, but they're not gonna – there's no way they would do that to you. They've never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show.' So the fact they did that to me, it's over the top, it's unnecessary, I didn't expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened."