‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestant Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Camera

A contestant on the United Kingdom’s version of Celebrity Big Brother suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as she entered the competition.

Courtney Act, who also appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, was entering the Big Brother house when her skirt fell off live on air.

Act, who wasn’t wearing anything under the skirt, acted quick and grabbed her skirt to cover herself up.

While it was all caught on camera, the camera crew somehow were able to avoid a major glimpse of nudity on air.

Act gathered herself the best she could, and turned for a smile and a wave before entering the house.

Once she entered, she tried explaining the situation to the other house guests and introduce herself. However, the skirt came off once again and there was a revealing look at her rear.