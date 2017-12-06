10 Stars We Want to See on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

As the premiere date of Celebrity Big Brother draws closer, fans are eager to find out which of their favorite celebs will be vying for Head of Household.

The show, which premieres on CBS on Feb. 7, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET, has an interesting two and a half week schedule in which all 13 episodes will be aired opposite the Winter Olympics.

None of the show’s contestants have been revealed yet, although there have been rumors of possible stars interested in the game show.

Keep scrolling to see who we would love to see in the Big Brother house this season.

Spencer and Heidi Pratt

The Hills power couple Spencer and Heidi Pratt, a.k.a Speidi, is first on our list.

Spencer already was a fan favorite on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK last winter, and the crystal king would be the perfect crossover star to get the U.S. version of the reality show started.

Not only is Speidi reality TV royalty, they know how to play the bad guys with glee, as they did during their feud with Lauren Conrad back in their MTV days.

The couple been getting a huge boost in popularity recently due to their engaging social media content and Spencer’s fascinating connection with the local hummingbird community.

There’s only one adorable reason the return of Speidi may be impossible. Heidi gave birth to their first son, Gunner Pratt, in October, and the two have been relishing every moment with their son on social media.

Maybe the self-proclaimed “Pratt Daddy” and his bride might think about next season…

Blac Chyna

While the reality TV world might have needed a break from Blac Chyna and her ex Rob Kardashian after their disastrous show Rob & Chyna depressed viewers everywhere, we think the world is ready for more Chyna.

Not only would the hot-headed star bring drama to the Big Brother house, she’s not one to hold back when other people are messing up either. She’s totally Head of Household material.

Chyna is one of the celebs whose name has come up as a potential cast member over the last few months.

“The production team behind the show is trying to get Chyna to do Celebrity Big Brother,” one insider told Us Weekly in November.

Flavor Flav

Yeah boyeeeeee!

Rapper Flavor Flav is a man who knows how to make an entertaining reality show, and would be a perfect “throwback” contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

Any new reality show needs a little bit of magic to make it a hint, and watching episodes of the VH1 show Flavor of Love, which aired from 2006 to 2008, it’s clear the Public Enemy rapper has that magic.

With Flav’s undeniable sense of comedic timing, clock piece and Viking helmet, he would make for a contestant we’d all like to see in the Big Brother house.

Flav has said he’s done doing reality TV in the past, saying “I’m not doing no more ‘Flavor of Loves.’ I’m trying to grow. I don’t want to stay on the same page. You can’t stay on the same page in order to get to the next chapter.”

We’re sure CBS could convince him.

Corinne Olympios

Even though the show is called The Bachelor, no one was paying attention to Nick Viall during the show’s most recent season.

Corinne Olympios, an outspoken, free-spirited girl with a “vagine” of platinum totally stole the show with her hilarious confessionals and “cheese pasta” recipe.

Producers even kept her on the show when she napped through a rose ceremony, leading to her iconic quote, “Michael Jordan took naps. Abraham Lincoln took naps. And I’m in trouble for napping?”



Olympios’ appearance on Bachelor in Paradise may have been cut short after an allegation of sexual misconduct, but after the independent investigation found nothing improper occurred, we’d love to see her back on our TV screens.

Make America Corinne again!

Farrah Abraham

With her penchant for stirring up drama and her sex-positive lifestyle, Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham would be one celeb that would be sure to add a bit of sass to the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Abraham has appeared on a number of reality TV shows over the years after getting famous with 16 and Pregnant, including Single AF, Celebrity Big Brother UK, and Couples Therapy.

The 26-year-old has been feuding with MTV over what she said was a fake firing designed to “sex shame” her, so she may be looking for another network to which she can hitch her wagon.

Shangela

Halleloo Celebrity Big Brother!

RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite queen Shangela Laquifa Wadley would add some much needed humor and witticism to the Big Brother house.

With legendary lines like, “They attacked me with knives. I don’t attack with knives. I attack with strategy,” Shangela is clearly in the Big Brother mindset already.

We’d also love to see what kind of magic she would work in the physical challenges while wearing 6-inch heels.

“Sickening,” she might say.

Joey Fatone

In a time where there’s been a reboot of everything from Full House to Roseanne, it’s clear there’s nothing America loves right now more than nostalgia.

So while NSYNC may be long gone, Joey Fatone may be the perfect celeb to bring in the coveted ’90s kid demographic to Celebrity Big Brother.

The former boy band member has done just about everything under the sun, from hosting Family Feud and Rewrapped to appearing on the prank show Impractical Jokers numerous times.

He never fails to have a smile on his face when he does make a guest appearance, and might be a nice break from all the drama of his hypothetical housemates.

Scott Disick

The Lord abides!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member Scott Disick has long been the KarJenner fans love to hate, with his pointed sense of humor often making up for the way he treats ex Kourtney Kardasian in the minds of fans.

Disick is used to taking down egos as big as Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, so he might be a good person to have in the Celebrity Big Brother house among the other hotheads.

Unfortunately, it seems that the U.S. might have to wait for Lord Disick’s appearances on E! for any screentime.

The 34-year-old reportedly turned down a $100,000 payday to appear on the U.K. version of the show, reports the Sun, as producers wouldn’t pay for a private jet to fly him and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie across the pond.

New York

Tiffany Pollard, better known as New York, first got her start on reality TV with another celeb on this list–Flavor Flav.

New York was the runner-up in his first season of Flavor of Love, famously becoming the victim of a killer loogie hocked by fellow contestant Pumpkin. Flav brought the outspoken diva back for the second season of the show, but ultimately chose her as a runner-up then as well.

Leaving the show after a pretty vicious tirade, we’d love to see New York put back in a confined space with the man who did her wrong years later.

New York has now become a reality star on her own right, starring in her own VH1 show I Love New York and more recently on E!’s Famously Single.

During her appearance on the E! reality show, New York out-flirted and out-performed all of her castmates, showing why she is the true reality queen bee. She would be the perfect addition to Celebrity Big Brother.

Sean Spicer

Who better to throw in a group of reality stars than a straight-laced suit from Washington D.C.?

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer rose from political figure to national meme after a number of controversial and odd statements made during his press briefings after the election of President Donald Trump.

Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer as a Big Red-chewing, podium-throwing hothead was one of the most-beloved parts of the Saturday Night Live season, and made him a central guest at the Emmy Awards, much to many people’s displeasure.

We’d love to see him react to the larger-than-life reality stars in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and after working for the former Celebrity Apprentice host, we think he’d be a great fit.

