'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

With Big Brother 24 set to come to a close soon, it's time to turn our sights to the next season of Celebrity Big Brother. The third season of the celebrity spinoff aired earlier this year. Will a fourth season follow?

After a dramatic season, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 ended on Feb. 23. In the end, it came down to either Miesha Tate or Todrick Hall, a duo who dominated the game on a physical and strategic level. Even though Tate and Hall didn't win over many friends in the jury, the evicted celebrity houseguests decided to name Tate as the winner, awarding her the $250,000 prize. Carson Kressley was subsequently named America's Favorite Houseguest.

What can fans expect from Season 4 of Celebrity Big Brother? Read on to find out everything that we know about the future of the CBS competition.