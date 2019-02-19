‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 Cast Officially Revealed

The cast for Season 2 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has been announced, and it features some familiar names fans will want to see!

CBS is running a celebrity-centric version of Big Brother again this season, and the competition is fierce. The network released the official cast list on Sunday, just over a week before the season premiere. Here is the full list:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kato Kaelin

Joey Lawrence

Ricky Williams

Jonathan Bennett

Dina Lohan

Tamar Braxton

Tom Green

Lolo Jones

Kandi Burruss

Natalie Eva Marie

Ryan Lochte

Anthony Scaramucci



The list has many of the names fans expected to see on it, though it had some surprises as well. Kato Kaelin is a 59-year-old actor, famous for being a key witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial. His inclusion came as something of a surprise to fans, who generally associate him with the case. However, Kaelin is still working to this day, with his latest credit in The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time last year.

Other big names include infamous Olympian Ryan Lochte, 34, singer-songwriter Kandi Burrus, 42, and actor Jonathan Bennett, whose fame goes all the way back to Mean Girls.

Of course, one of the biggest revelations is the inclusion of 55-year-old Anthony Scaramucci, also known as “The Mooch.” Scaramucci had a short but explosive tenure in the Trump administration as the White House Director of Communications. In his 10 days in office, he made headlines with a New Yorker interview full of explicit language, including on-the-record insults for many of his co-workers.

Later, it came to light that Scaramucci had met with the CEO of a Russian investment firm, possibly violating sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. He was fired by President Trump in July of 2017.

The inclusion of Scaramucci may be an attempt to recreate the magic of the show’s first season. Last year, Celebrity Big Brother received widespread attention outside of the usual reality TV coverage thanks to contestant Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who had just been fired from the white house at the time.

Manigault-Newman revealed parts of her firsthand account from inside the Trump administration on the show, teasing viewers with huge political insight on a show that generally has little to do with world events.

As always, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will feature 24-hour surveillance of its participants, all of whom are confined to one house together. The show is hosted by Julie Chen and will feature a total of 94 4K cameras and 113 microphones meant to pick up their every move, with lots of online extras outside of the broadcast show itself.



Big Brother: Celebrity Edition begins on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.