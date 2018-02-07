When Does ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere?

Eleven stars step into the Celebrity Big Brother house for the first time tonight, but only one will collect the $250,000 prize at the end of the day.

The show, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, will have a condensed run opposite of the Olympics. After the premiere, the series will air:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thursday, Feb. 8

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9

8-10 p.m.

8-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16

8-10 p.m.

8-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

8-10 p.m.

8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

8-9 p.m.

8-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25

8-10 p.m.

The stars competing to outsmart the competition and take home the cash prize will include controversial Apprentice star turned former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault as well as these big names:

Metta World Peace: Former player for the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers

Mark McGrath: Sugar Ray front man

Shannon Elizabeth: American Pie actress

Brandi Glanville: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member

Keshia Knight Pulliam: The Cosby Show actress

Marissa Jaret Winokur: Star of Broadway’s Hairspray

Ross Mathews: E! correspondent

James Maslow: Big Time Rush singer

Ariadna Gutiérrez: Miss Universe first runner-up

Chuck Liddell: Retired mixed martial artist

This season will be the first U.S. season of the beloved U.K. show, and will include all of the elements familiar to fans of Big Brother, including the 24/7 live feeds as well as the competitions for both Head of Household and Power of Veto as well as live evictions.

While contestants are normally locked together in a house for 99 days, this condensed version of the show has the stars living in the same house for just 2.5 weeks.

It’s what producers called “Big Brother in hyperdrive,” to USA Today, adding “it’s a much faster-paced show.”

“We’re going through two eviction cycles a week, which means more competitions and more evictions per week than we’ve ever done,” executive producer Allison Grodner told the publication.

As for the challenges, Grodner said they won’t be tailored to any celeb’s particular strengths or weaknesses.

“There are some that are physical, some that are mental, some that are memory-driven,” Grodner adeds. “You’ll see from the get-go that some competitions look familiar, but they have different twists and background settings from our summer show. But it is Big Brother through and through. There is no special treatment. They will be getting messy, probably hanging on to things for long periods of time, they’ll be diving through muck, and there’ll be quizzes.”

Photo credit: CBS