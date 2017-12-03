Here’s When ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Will Premiere

Fans are clamouring for this winter’s premiere of Celebrity Big Brother, and CBS has finally announced a date.

On Friday, the network announced that the first celebrity edition of the classic reality show will start airing on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Julie Chen will return to host this new version of the show. It will include the previous versions’ competitions, such as Head of Household and Power of Veto, and, of course, live evictions. None of the contestants on the show have been officially announced yet, though many speculate that Blac Chyna will make an appearance.

Strangest of all is the show’s airing schedule. The 13 episode season has been condensed into two and a half weeks. Although this sounds perfect in the era of binge-watching and streaming, it means that the entire season will be competing against live coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Next year’s Olympic games are set to take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, which is sure to draw extra viewers based on the global anxiety over North Korea‘s potential military threats.

CBS must have a hunch that the world-wide sporting events will aid in spiking ratings for the celebrity reality show. Four out of the thirteen episodes they’re producing will be an hour long each, and several episodes will air each week during the condensed run.

Below is a look at Celebrity Big Brother‘s unique schedule.