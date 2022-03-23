CBS Rebooting Iconic ABC Show, But With a Twist

The Love Boat is getting a revival, but not how longtime fans of the classic show may think. CBS plans to use the familiar title for a new romance reality series set on a cruise ship. This summer, The Real Love Boat will be filmed on vessels owned by Princess Cruises, the same company featured on the original Love Boat series that aired on ABC.

There will be two different versions of The Real Love Boat filmed simultaneously. One will be intended for CBS in the U.S., while the other will feature an Australian cast for broadcaster Network 10. The Love Boat is owned by CBS Studios, a Paramount Global Brand, like both networks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Love Boat is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, said in a statement Tuesday. “On the heels of NCIS: Sydney, today’s announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world.”

The Real Love Boat will feature singles on a Mediterranean cruise while looking for love. The show will include destination dates, challenges, and surprise contestants to test the compatibility of couples. There will also be a “captain” and “cruise director” who will play roles inspired by the parts in the series. At the end of a month at sea, one winning couple will reach the final port to take home a cash prize and a “once-in-a-lifetime” Princess Cruises trip.

“Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of The Love Boat,” Mitch Graham, senior vice president, alternative programming at CBS, said. “The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes The Real Love Boat an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers.”

The ambitious series was announced as the cruise line industry got closer to pre-pandemic operations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently loosened regulations for cruise lines that opened into its voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships, reports Travel Agent Central. Princess Cruises updated its COVID protocols on March 9 and required guests to have their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the cruise. Guests also need proof of a negative COVID-19 test when leaving from the U.S.

The Love Boat aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986, but Paramount Domestic Television now handles distribution. All ten seasons of the series are available to stream on Paramount+. The show starred the late Gavin MacLeod as Captain Merrill Stubing and was famous for casting beloved actors in guest roles.