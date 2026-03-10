CBS Reality TV Couple Welcomes Twins

Big Brother‘s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have welcomed their twins!

The Big Brother winner, 33, and her former Season 18 co-star, 34, announced on Feb. 20 that their twins — son River David and daughter Goldie Jen — had officially joined the family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been soaking in every second with these two love bugs for the last few days,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post featuring photos of the twins in their bassinet.

The post also revealed that River was born at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, with his sister being born just a minute later. Goldie weighed in at 5 lbs., 3 oz. and was 17.5 inches long at birth, while her brother was 6 lbs., 14 oz. and 18.25 inches.

The proud parents, who previously welcomed son Arrow in July 2021, added, “These cuties have made our Arrow a proud big brother changing our world forever in the best way possible.”

“We are BEYOND blessed and grateful for God trusting us with these healthy incredible babies,” they continued. “Thank you for the well wishes and prayers throughout this pregnancy and delivery. We appreciate you so much. Our hearts have never felt so full.”

Franzel later shared “raw” photos from the twins’ birth, writing that while their hospital stay had “some unexpected twists and turns,” everyone was “healthy” at home.

Franzel and Arroyo, who met during Season 18 of Big Brother and tied the knot in March 2021, announced in August 2025 that they were expanding their family. “We are PREGNANT!! Praise Jesus!!” Franzel wrote on Instagram at the time. “A HUGE thank you to those who have been praying alongside us for this miracle. 3 years in waiting and God said it’s time our little family is growing!!”

The following month, Franzel revealed that she was expecting twins. “We were and are ecstatic. What a beautiful gift from God! I honestly felt so sick the first trimester and started showing around the 8-week mark, which, with my first pregnancy, I didn’t show until around 20 weeks,” Franzel told PEOPLE in September 2025. “I joked there must be two babies in there, and when there really was, I was happy-shocked. I’ve always wanted to have twins, and they run in my family!”

