CBS Couple Is Expecting Twins, and They Just Announced the Sexes of the Upcoming Babies

Big Brother is expanding as Season 18 couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are having twins. The couple initially announced they were expecting in September.

After a gender reveal, they announced their having a boy and a girl. The couple shared their excitement in an exclusive with PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We opened the gender envelope in front of our close family and friends, then shot up poppers to announce all at the same time,” Franzel said. “We all found out together, which was really cool but was not the original plan.”

She added: “I gave the envelope to my mom before the gender reveal party to make a balloon popping game for us and after we popped all the balloons with no results, she handed us the envelope and said she didn’t open it and wanted us to have that moment to find out first. It was a really sweet gesture in the moment. I was like ‘Whaaaat?!’ I couldn’t believe she didn’t look!”

They are already parents to a 4-year-old son, Arrow. They say he can’t be happier to become a big brother. “Arrow said from the moment I was pregnant that he was having a brother and a sister (before we knew it was twins even!),” she explained. “Did I think this combo was too good to be true? Yes! But God is good and we are so blessed!!”

They already had a boy and a girl’s name picked out, so the gender reveal worked out perfectly. “We ironically had one boy name and one girl name picked out, so we will try them out for the next month or so to see if they stick!” she said.

She’s most excited for the bonding experience she’ll get with her new babies. “I’m looking forward to the baby cuddles and watching Arrow become the best big brother,” she said. “I love my husband, this growing family and farm we have created so much. Praising Jesus for everything good!”