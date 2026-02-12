CBS Reality Show Winner Asks for Help Naming Her Unborn Twins

Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel is enlisting help in naming her unborn twins.

The two-time winner of the CBS competition show, who is expecting her second and third child with her fellow Big Brother alum, husband Victor Arroyo, took to Instagram to ask for name suggestions ahead of the birth of her twins.

“BABY NAME HELP!! Pls!!” Franzel wrote on Instagram on Jan. 27. “We are having a boy and a girl! We have 2 names we are highly considering but no others!”

Franzel, who also shares 4-year-old son Arrow with Arroyo, added, “You guys helped name Arrow so you’re good at this! (I am curious if anyone suggests the names we have rn too!) Ps (I don’t feel the need for the twin names to be similar/same letter etc!)”

While some people joked about the couple’s Big Brother history with names like Veto and Slop, others tried to tie in their firstborn’s name. “What about Beau for a boy? Beau & Arrow…” one person suggested. “I’m sure people could come up with a cute girl name that goes along with it!”

Another person threw out a possible tribute to the Franzel and Arroyo, commenting, “I like Nicholas and Victoria… after Nicole and Victor.” Still another user proposed “the ABC trend,” advocating for “B” names like Beckett, Blair, or Beatrice and “C” names like Cleo, Clementine and Cambridge to go with the “A” of Arrow.

Franzel and Arroyo, who met during Season 18 of Big Brother and tied the knot in 2021, announced in August 2025 that they were expanding their family. “We are PREGNANT!! Praise Jesus!!” Franzel wrote on Instagram at the time. “A HUGE thank you to those who have been praying alongside us for this miracle. 3 years in waiting and God said it’s time our little family is growing!!”

The following month, Franzel shared that she was expecting twins. “We were and are ecstatic. What a beautiful gift from God! I honestly felt so sick the first trimester and started showing around the 8-week mark, which, with my first pregnancy, I didn’t show until around 20 weeks,” Franzel told PEOPLE in September 2025. “I joked there must be two babies in there, and when there really was, I was happy-shocked. I’ve always wanted to have twins, and they run in my family!”

Arroyo added, “We’ve been trying to conceive for some time now, so this felt like a long-awaited gift.”

On Jan. 29, Franzel penned an emotional note to her body about watching herself changing throughout her pregnancy.

“Dear body, I’ve watched you change. You stretched. You softened. More than I thought possible. You slowed me down when I wanted to rush. You asked for rest when my mind wanted productivity,” she wrote. “You carry more than weight. You carry life. Worry and hope. Fear and excitement. Exhaustion and faith, all at once.”

“You are growing lungs. Growing hearts. And yet, still facing my own judgment,” Franzel continued, concluding, “I am proud of you. I am grateful for you. I love you.”