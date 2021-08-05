'Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Reveals Postpartum Hospitalization

✖

Nicole Franzel is getting better every day after welcoming son Arrow with husband Victor Arroyo vis C-section last month but the Big Brother alum did have a scare that sent her to the emergency room when she began "bleeding pretty heavily." The new mom, 29, shared during a Q&A session with followers on her Instagram Story Thursday that she's been recovering "pretty good" from her surgery, but thought she was "hemorrhaging" when the bleeding picked up.

"It was so sudden and so much bleeding, it scared the crap out of me," she wrote. Franzel didn't go into detail as to what happened to cause the bleeding increase but assured her followers both she and Arrow are in good health. She continued that she was "definitely watching out" for postpartum depression, but so far had not experienced any symptoms.

Franzel and Arroyo welcomed son Arrow in July in what the reality personality told Us Weekly was a "magical" moment. "It was surprisingly short, and I couldn’t feel a thing," Franzel told the outlet last month. “The spinal really relaxed me, I thought it was just going to numb me and I’d still be freaking out, but it was all a very calm birth. A very relaxing atmosphere, which I wasn’t expecting."

The Big Brother alums announced they were expecting their first child together in January, tying the knot in Florida three months later. The two had previously planned a ceremony coming off of her All Stars season but pushed back the celebration due to COVID concerns. When choosing their son's name, they decided to formally name the little boy Victor Arroyo IV after Arroyo's father.

However, Franzel "insisted" on a nickname for their son because "I know people who are 60 years old and they're still 'little Johnny' & they don’t like it. Another thing — my closest people call me Coco & I love it. It stuck and I’ve had it since I was a baby so that's what I'm hoping Arrow feels too! It's fun having a name that people who really know you refer to you as," she shared on social media of the unique moniker.