'Big Brother Reindeer Games' Only Becomes 'More Intensified' in Final 2 Episodes (Exclusive)

With just two episodes left in Big Brother Reindeer Games, it's time to expect the unexpected. As Britney Godwin, Frankie Grande, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo, Taylor Hale and Xavier Prather compete for the top prize in the Big Brother spinoff, the North Pole is heating up – and Santa's helper, Tiffany Mitchell, is teasing what's to come to PopCulture.com.

Mitchell, who competed on Big Brother Season 23, arrives at Santa's lodge to serve as a "Magical Elf" guiding the final returning players to the ultimate Reindeer Games challenge. She told PopCulture she was surprised to see just how intense the festive competition had gotten in just a few short episodes, recalling the "look of desperation to switch places with me on the players' faces." She remembered, "I took a picture of it in my memory. I mean, everyone was looking pathetic, dragged down, desperate, tired."

"Big Brother is the game of manipulation and backstabbing," Mitchell continued, "and so just because it's BB Reindeer Games doesn't mean that those same strategies are not in place. So no one is safe." Despite the holiday-themed challenges and nostalgic lodge decor, the gameplay is "more intensified' moving forward, Mitchell teased: "It's the fastest pace of Big Brother I've ever seen."

There's not necessarily a frontrunner either, as the competitions on Big Brother Reindeer Games have been such "equalizers" when it comes to eliminations. "Anyone can go in against another competitor and have the ability to win," she told PopCulture. "It's not like you just have to be physically strong or you have to be really smart or you have to be really fast. The competitions are equalizers for anyone to be able to win it, so it's just if you can do it."

With just the Tuesday, Dec. 19, and Thursday, Dec. 21, episodes to go, Mitchell said the final two shows are "worth the watch." She added, "I'm so glad that Big Brother incorporated the holiday season into a game for us to be able to watch. If you've never watched Big Brother before, this is the perfect time to catch an accelerated speed season to jump into and I'm sure you'll be hooked just like the rest of us."

Big Brother Reindeer Games airs Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET and Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.