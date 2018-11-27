CBS Confirms Julie Chen Moonves to Return as Host of ‘Big Brother’

CBS has confirmed that Julie Chen Moonves will return as the host of Big Brother when the series returns in January.

According to Deadline, Chen Moonves will host Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, but at this time there is no word on what will happen if the network renews the original Big Brother for Season 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Questions arose whether or not the host would return after her husband Leslie Moonves exited his CEO position at CBS due to sexual misconduct allegations, and Chen Moonves exited The Talk.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” Chen Moonves said in a pre-taped message that aired on the show. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together.”

She then went on to address her co-hosts and thank them for their friendship.

“Sara [Gilbert] and Sharon [Osbourne], we’ve been together since day one at The Talk. I’ve spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you and the memories and laughs and all of the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come,” Chen said.

CBS subsequently released their own statement on Chen Moonves’ exit.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast,” the network’s statement read.

“All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does,” the statement added.

At this time, Chen Moonves does not appear to have publicly commented on her return to Big Brother.

Season 2 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will debut on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, and will then air multiple nights per week for three weeks, ending with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, Feb. 13.