CBS Bringing British Hit ‘Love Island’ to US

CBS is bringing one of the U.K.’s most dramatic shows stateside. The network announced Wednesday that it would be producing a U.S. version of the Love Island reality series after securing the rights.

The series focuses on a group of singles coming together in one villa in a stunning tropical location, looking for love as well as the favor of the viewers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the drama that comes with finding love in paradise, the Islanders have to form alliances, complete challenges and weather dramatic twists as viewers use their power to influence what goes down on screen as they watch their favorite — and least favorite — players find love.

Eventually, one couple is crowned the winner of the season, and they walk away with a cash prize.

The series is incredibly popular in the U.K. The Season 4 finale aired Monday, and according to CBS, ranked as the most-watched program ever on the U.K.’s ITV2 network, with nearly half of all adult viewers under 34 tuning in throughout the series.

“Love Island has been a massive success overseas,” Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming said in a statement. “It’s currently seen, or about to premiere in several European countries as well as Australia, and we’re thrilled that ITV has partnered with us to bring their most successful show to American television. Having seen the reaction of audiences ‘across the pond’ and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format. Additionally, Love Island is more than a pop sensation; this series has generated compelling ‘sociological think pieces’ in major publications here and abroad.”

“As a format, Love Island breaks the mold with high levels of viewer interactivity and participation that influence the content of the show in a way that’s extremely addictive,” added David George, CEO, ITV America in a CBS statement. “It’s a cultural phenomenon that builds anticipation with every episode and creates appointment viewing—a pretty hard thing to do in today’s TV landscape. We’re ecstatic the show has found a home at CBS and look forward to working collaboratively to engage its millions of viewers.”

Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company and executive produced by David George, Adam Sher and David Eilenberg. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, represented by Richard Foster and Chet Fenster, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

A date for the U.S. premiere of Love Island has yet to be announced.