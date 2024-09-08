Cause of Death Released After 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Keke Jabbar's Sudden Passing

Two months after Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans were rocked by the death of cast member Keke Jabaar, her cause of death has been revealed. TMZ reports the 42-year-old married mother of three died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Fans may recall she was discovered in her car in her garage with the car still running in the early morning hours of July 1 after returning from a friend's house. Jabaar, who'd long struggled with a pill addiction as expressed on the show, insisted she was sober leading up to her death, which family members corroborated. Per her autopsy, there was also oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system.

On the show, she described medical conditions, including stomach and back pain. Normal levels of carbon monoxide are usually under 2% for non-smokers, and under 5% for smokers. Jabaar has 64% in her body, which is listed as the main culprit behind her death.

Many speculated if her death was self-induced, as many are aware that a car running in a closed garage is fatal. Her family has said it was accidental and she'd been prone to fall asleep at random. Others wondered if she'd overdosed, which the autopsy reports she did not.

Jabaar initially appeared on the show alongside her cousin, Latisha Scott. After the two had a falling out, she was promoted to a friend of the show, which caused further estrangement. Jabaar even tossed a drink in Scott's face last season, which Scott says sealed the deal in their relationship. At the time of Jabaar's death, she and Scott were not on speaking terms.

Jabaar's family has blamed the stress of the show, and her being isolated from the cast with constant scrutiny, which caused a deficit in her mental state. They opposed all cast and crew from attending her funeral and memorial services.