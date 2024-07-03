Love & Marriage: Huntsville star KeKe Jabbar has died. Jabbar passed away "peacefully at home surrounded by love," her family confirmed in a statement shared by YouTube vlogger Marcella Speaks during a YouTube live stream Tuesday. She was 42. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love," the statement read. "She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family."

LaTisha Scott, Jabbar's cousin and costar on the OWN reality series, later confirmed her passing in a social media post Wednesday, writing, "At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!"

Premiering on OWN in 2019, Love & Marriage: Huntsville "centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group," per OWN's website. Jabbar and Scott joined the series in 2023, the pair notably feuding during their time together on the show. In one scene, Jabbar threw a drink at Scott's face.

Jabbar's passing comes after she was last active on social media in May. On May 22, the reality star marked a special occasion as her oldest son Amaree graduated from high school, writing, "My first born graduated from high school yesterday and it was such an emotional experience. I didn't expect 18 years to go by this fast! We're so proud of you Amaree. Go shine like the star you are!!!"

Her most recent post was shared on May 26 when Jabbar posted a video announcing her swim wig line while celebrating Memorial Day weekend family. Following the news of Jabbar's, tributes and condolences have flooded the comments section of the clip, with one person writing, "Rest In Peace KeKe." Another follower commented, "I didn't know her but I'm heartbroken that she passed away. My condolences to all who loved her."