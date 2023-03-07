'Catfish's Nev Schulman Tracks Down the Truth Behind 20-Year Relationship in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Catfish team is tracking down the truth behind a 20-year relationship Nev Schulman suspects has more to it than meets the eye. Ahead of Tuesday's all-new episode of Catfish: The TV Show, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the drama that goes down when Motherwolff, a devout satanist and witch, gets in contact with her true love David, whom she's never met in person after 20 years.

As Motherwolff types to David on Facebook, she's shocked to receive a call from the subject of her affection on the social media app. "Hi, it's so good to hear your voice!" she nervously tells David as Nev looks on. "I didn't expect you to call. I'm sitting here with Nev and the crew from Catfish – they've offered to help us meet up with each other."

David seems shocked at the offer, asking her after pausing, "Um, but why?" He continues, "I mean, you know I would love to meet up with you. But um, why go through Catfish?" Motherwolff answers, "Well, we just seem to keep running into roadblocks ourselves, and it just seemed like the way to do it." She adds, "I mean it's been 20 years now, I don't want it to just be something we talk about anymore. I want it to be something that we actually do." David continues by telling Motherwolff how "unexpected" her request is. "Don't take this the wrong way," he continues, "because you know I love you. Let me just like think about it, alright?"

It's then that Nev steps in to try and convince David to meet. "You obviously know Motherwolff very well, and I'm sure in the 20 years that you guys have talked and that you've been there for her and you've connected, you've learned how incredible and supportive and accepting she is," he tells David over the call. "Perhaps there is something that maybe she doesn't know, or that you may have told her that wasn't true..."

David cuts him off at that point, repeating that an in-person meeting is "a lot to think about" and that he'll call back the next day. And the mystery man makes it even more clear that he's done with the conversation when he hangs up on Nev after he asks if he lives in Orlando, Florida. Will Motherwolff find the magical romance of her dreams? Catfish: The TV Show airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.