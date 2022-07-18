'Catfish': Max Joseph Teases Return Four Years After His Exit

Max Joseph isn't writing off a possible return to Catfish. More than four years after he left the hit MTV series, Joseph teased his possible return alongside long-time host and friend Nev Shculman in a new interview with Page Six. Joseph exited the series in 2018 after seven season. In the years since his departure, fans have constantly called for his return.

Speaking with the outlet, Joseph confirmed that he has heard those pleas, noting, "they occasionally make it known [they want me back]." However, Joseph noted that mixed in with those pleas is plenty of love for Kamie Crawford, who stepped in as his replacement. Joseph shared, "what I really love is that on Twitter, any time I've seen people posting about me, they're always very quick to say that they love Kamie too. They're a very kind fan group and they're very sensitive to both my feelings and Kamie's feelings." He added, "They're very vocal about missing me but they're also very vocal about how much they love Kamie also."

So, could fans one day see Joseph returning to hunt down catfishes alongside his former co-host? Anything is possible. Elsewhere in the interview, Joseph said he hopes to one day return to the hit MTV series.

"I do miss the crew on Catfish and I really like Kamie. I love Kamie. She's great. I've met her a number of times and I think she's a wonderful successor. I think she's better than me in almost all [ways]. I think she's pretty damn good," he shared. "I think they're holding it down pretty great just the two of them, but it would be nice and I hope to potentially do a trio at some point. But I can't really speak to it [now] ... It probably would be fun if it did happen."

Hope for Joseph's return reached new highs in May when the former host returned to Catfish. Reflecting on his return to the show, Joseph told Page Six that "it was really nice seeing everyone. Beyond just even Kamie, who I see more frequently, it was nice to see our crew."

Joseph, alongside Schulman, produced the 2010 Catfish documentary, which in 2012 was picked up for a series at MTV. After seven seasons, however, Joseph departed the show. In a statement at the time, he said, "the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I've learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev [Schulman] and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes." However, Joseph explained that "for a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it." Following his departure, Crawford stepped in to co-host alongside Schulman.