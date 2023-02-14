MTV Announces Return of 'Catfish' and 'Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship,' Get an Exclusive First Look

MTV is dishing up a double dose of deception just in time for Valentine's Day! Catfish: The TV Show and Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship return on Feb. 28 as part of MTV's Secrets Revealed Night, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce, with the network dropping a first look trailer Tuesday in honor of the most romantic day of the year.

Catfish: The TV Show kicks off with all-new episodes featuring hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 28. "Since Catfish: The TV Show premiered 10 years ago, Nev and Kamie thought they had seen it all!" the network teases of the drama to come. However, "2023 proves the catfish are not only still lurking in the waters, but are biting deeper than ever!"

In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of what's coming up on the new episodes of Catfish: The TV Show, Schulman dives into the truth behind a duo that's been talking online for 20 years without ever meeting in person, as another case has special guest host Tallulah Willis saying, "There is so much psychological abuse happening."

Buckle up "for some of the wildest tales that have to be seen to be believed" with Schulman, Crawford and other special guest hosts Laura Perlongo, Dylan Sprayberry, and Shan Boodram as they travel the country tracking down "those that deceive, bringing answers to ALL those in need!"

After you get your dose of online trickery, there are more secrets to come on Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship, which premieres new episodes at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 28, immediately after Catfish: The TV Show. Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones return with the jaw-dropping series where they uncover "the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret."

"These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships," the network continues. "What if your true love is hiding a massive secret... and that secret is you?" Catfish: The TV Show returns to MTV with brand new episodes at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 28, followed by Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship at 9 p.m. ET.