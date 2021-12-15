‘Catfish’ Officially Launches UK Spinoff on MTV (Exclusive)

Catfish: The TV Show is officially going international! Ahead of the newest season of the American version of Catfish, hosted by Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford, MTV revealed that there will also be a U.K.-based edition coming your way soon. Both Catfish and the new Catfish UK will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 5 on MTV.

The next season of Catfish will consist of 10 episodes. The first episode of the season will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The premiere will be directly followed by the first episode of Catfish UK. After launching stateside, Catfish UK will begin to air internationally on MTV on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Just like the American version, Catfish UK features two hosts, Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler, as they help concerned individuals who believe that they may be getting catfished by the person that they’ve fallen for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While this will be the first time that it will air on American television, Catfish UK premiered earlier this year in the United Kingdom. The Independent reported that Butler is a journalist and that he’s sparked much attention for his “elaborate public pranks.” His most notable prank occurred in 2017 when he got a fictitious restaurant, The Shed at Dulwich, to become the top-rated one in all of London on TripAdvisor. Adenuga is also a journalist and she launched the creative media house, Don’t Trust the Internet in 2020. The first four episodes of Catfish UK have already aired in the United Kingdom.

The last season of the American Catfish largely took place over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Schulman and Crawford will be heading out on the road in order to help discover potential catfishes all across the country. The official description for the season reads, “In the final days of quarantine, the catfish are extra crafty but they’re no match for hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford’s spectacular sleuthing, as the dynamic duo are on top of their game! As restrictions eventually begin to lift, Nev and Kamie log out of Zoom and head back on the road again. It’s a wild ride of love, lust, deceptions and confessions that only can happen on “Catfish”!” Catfish, which is based on a 2010 film of the same name, launched in 2012. Schulman, who not only hosts but developed the series, initially co-hosted with Max Joseph by his side. After seven seasons, Joseph left the show and was replaced by Crawford.