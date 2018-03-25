Catelynn Lowell Shares Inspiring Message Following Rehab, Miscarriage

Catelynn Lowell is fresh out of rehab and knows her worth. The Teen Mom OG star, who recently completed a treatment program for her mental health struggles, took to Instagram to share an inspirational message with fans.

The 25-year-old posted a quote to her followers on Wednesday that read, “I am enough. I am full of sparkle & compassion. I genuinely want to make the world a better place. I love hard. I practice kindness. I’m not afraid of the truth. I am loyal, adventurous, supportive, and surprising. I am a woman. I am enough. I make mistakes, but I own them and learn from them. Sometimes I make a lot of mistakes — Molly Mahar.”

The post garnered hundreds of comments encouraging Lowell to stay positive.

“You are MORE than enough Cate,” one person wrote.

“You are amazing @catelynnmtv . You should be SO proud of yourself!” another said.

“U are an amazing lady and a fantastic mam stay strong,” said another.

As previously reported, Lowell returned home from an Arizona rehab facility on Feb. 26 after checking in for the third time in January. She has been candid about her mental health issues on Teen Mom OG, documenting her miscarriage on a recent episode of the series.

“It was very traumatic. [I saw] her shaking, and she’s got blood everywhere,” her husband, Tyler Baltierra, told a producer on the MTV series. Later in the episode, Baltierra, 26, drove Lowell to the airport so she could check in to treatment after having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m on my way to the airport. I’m going to treatment,” the Conquering Chaos author told her mother-in-law, Kim, on the phone. “I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today.”

Lowell has reportedly continued to seek treatment even after the 40-day stint in a rehab facility.

“Even though Catelynn was released from inpatient treatment to deal with her devastating miscarriage, she will continue with treatment as an outpatient,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “She was ready to be released for a few days ahead of going to New York City to film for the reunion.”

Lowell reportedly traveled to New York to film the reunion. “Catelynn was there and is doing so much better,” a source told Us Weekly. “Treatment benefitted her tremendously.”

Ever since she returned home, Lowell has reportedly been taking opportunities to relax and spend time with her husband Tyler Baltierra, and their daughter Novalee.

“Tyler is happy to have her home and is so proud of the hard work she did to get back to their family,” the inside source added. “Treatment will continue and Catelynn still has work to do to continue to deal with issues from her own childhood, but it’s important to point out that she took those all very important steps, recognizing she needed help.”