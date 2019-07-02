‘Cash Cab’ Revival Coming Soon to Bravo

The Cash Cab is coming back around again. The beloved candid camera quiz show is getting a reboot on Bravo, complete with original host Ben Bailey to ask questions on New York City streets.

Cash Cab is getting its third chance at life with yet another reboot on Bravo, according to a report by Variety. The show first aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2012, and was revived there for two more years in 2017. With that run over, Bravo has wasted no time in scooping up the series.

Cash Cab is set in New York City, where the show’s four-wheeled yellow stage blends in with all the other taxis on the street. Once inside, customers are greeted with bright disco lights, a music cue and the smiling face of Bailey.

The show combines all the best of a quiz show with a candid camera show. Instead of pranking unsuspecting people on the street, Bailey offers them the chance to win money by answering increasingly difficult questions in the time it takes him to drive them to their destination.

This time around, there will be a few changes, though the basic framework will stay the same. Bailey’s cab will reportedly be upgraded for the revival, though exactly how is not clear. The show’s element of surprise relies on Bailey catching his riders off-guard, so hopefully it will not be easy to pick out in a crowd.

In addition, the questions will reportedly be geared more towards pop culture than in the past. Previously, Bailey might hit his patrons with a question about history, science or any other general-knowledge topic, stumping an intelligent person with a problem outside of their wheel house.

Other than that, the premise will be the same. Riders will earn more and more money the more questions they can answer correctly between their pick-up location and their destination. However, if they answer three questions wrong, they will be kicked out of the cab and have to find a different ride.



Cash Cab is beloved for being wholesome and fun in a genre where so many shows can be angry. If a rider is kicked out of the cab for three wrong answers, they are still closer to their destination than they were before. Even if they get to the end and risk all their winnings on a double-or-nothing question, they got a free ride and a fun game out of the process.

So far, there is no word on when the Cash Cab reboot will premiere. The show aired a new season on Discovery last July, so if the Bravo version gets up and running fast enough, it will be as if Bailey never left TV at all.