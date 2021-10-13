Candace Cameron Bure Admits to Having ‘PTSD’ After Co-Hosting ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure has worked in TV for a long time, but nothing could’ve prepared her for her job as a co-host on The View. The actress made an appearance as a guest on ABC’s Behind the Table podcast, where she admitted the experience still gives her PTSD. The star served a brief stint as a co-host in 2015 and 2016, doing two seasons before she walked away.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” she said. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

Bure said she felt pressure to represent the show’s conservative audience with her opinion, but the move was a challenge for her on several regular topics. “[I was] just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn’t want to talk about or didn’t care about,” the Fuller House alum recalled.

She said the stress from the daytime talk show eventually began to weigh on her physical and emotional health. “When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she continued. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.’”

However, Bure tells fans it wasn’t all horrible despite the fact she would cry often. “I don’t know that I regret anything, honestly,” she said. “I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I’m very, very grateful for it.” As the show looks for a new permanent co-host to replace Meghan Mccain’s seat, the chances of Bure ever going back to the show as a permanent co-host again are almost nonexistent. Though, she previously told People that she still has good relationships with the women on the show and thoroughly enjoys coming back as a guest.