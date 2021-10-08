‘Full House’ Alum Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Controversial Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure has revealed a controversial stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, and it has people talking. Taking to Instagram, Cameron Bure shared a series of graphics made by social media user [thegirlbnamedblake] which stars off by reading, “I’m not Anti-V, I’m just pro-medical freedom.” The later slides keep the “not” anti-vaccine verbiage and add “I’m just pro-informed consent,” “I’m just pro-immune system,” “I’m just pro-early intervention,” and “I’m just pro-sunlight, exercise, real food, [and] vitamins.”

In her caption on the post, Cameron Bure explained that this best summarizes her stance on vaccine mandates. “This. This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR. Read and understand the distinction.” She added, “This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom.” The Hallmark Channel actress then wrote, “This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!”

Many people have commented on the post with actresses Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids) and Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years) posting handclap emojis in the comments, seemingly applauding Cameron Bure for her position. “Finally!!!! A celebrity who isn’t afraid to speak the truth!” one fan exclaimed. “It’s so refreshing to see public figures speaking up. Thank you!” someone else added.

Not everyone is cheering on the former View panelist, however, as some have expressed criticism of her stance. “Do you feel this way about polio, measles, chicken pox, and tetanus vaccines or just the COVID vaccine?” one person asked, noting that many other illnesses have vaccines that children are required to get in order to attend public school. “Lol covid doesn’t give a crap about your immune system. Ask 700k Americans who have died,” someone else wrote, pointing ou the number of deaths Covid-19 has caused in just the United States.

Notably, some have stated that they feel Cameron Bure’s stance is a pro-choice sentiment, which is something she has voiced opposition to in the past. “If you are pro medical freedom, can you also be anti abortion? It seems hypocritical to demand bodily autonomy while denying other girls and women their bodily autonomy in the same breath,” one commenter wrote. “So you’re pro-choice? Your body your choice. That’s how I read that,” a final critic added.