Camille Grammer Gives Update Following Second Cancer Diagnosis

Camille Grammer is hanging in there.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to fans Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a squamous cell carcinoma or skin cancer, but had undergone a procedure to remove the cancer.

The following day, she was on the red carpet, attending the premiere party for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season eight, in which she will return to the Bravo franchise.

“I’m in pain,” she told E! News at the event. “I made it here tonight. I was just like, ‘OK, grin and bear it.’ But I’m recovering well…I’m healing.”

This is not the 49-year-old’s first brush with cancer.

In 2013, the ex-wife of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer underwent a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer. In 2015, she celebrated a year in remission.

Grammer appeared to be in good spirits despite her cancer diagnosis, sharing a hopeful message alongside an Instagram of herself and her oncologist Thursday.

“Thank you Dr. Beth karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing! This is my second cancer diagnoses,” Grammer captioned the photo.

“Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key. My cancer was removed and I’m resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn’t seem right go for a checkup. Don’t put it off. Annual check ups are important.” she added with the hashtags, “cancer awareness” and “cancer warrior.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season eight premieres Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

