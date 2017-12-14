‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Camille Grammer Diagnosed With Cancer Again

Camille Grammer is recovering at home after a second cancer scare.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer again in an Instagram post of her posing with her doctor in a hospital gown Thursday.

“Thank you Dr. Beth karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing! This is my second cancer diagnoses,” Grammer captioned the photo.

“Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key. My cancer was removed and I’m resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn’t seem right go for a checkup. Don’t put it off. Annual check ups are important. @cedarssinai @foundationforwomenscancer #cancerwarrior #cancer #cancerawerness,” she added.

The 49-year-old reality TV personality had previously been diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013, undergoing a “radical hysterectomy” in October that year. In Jan. 2014, Grammer announced she had completed chemotherapy and radiation.

I rang the bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center which marks that I have completed my Chemo and Radiation treatments. YAY pic.twitter.com/Dgpj1y5UMl — Camille Grammer (@TheRealCamilleG) January 3, 2014

“I rang the bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center which marks that I have completed my Chemo and Radiation treatments. YAY,” the mother of two captioned a picture of her and her doctor smiling while standing next to a bell. “Thank you and your terrific Doctors and Staff!

The former model, who was previously married to actor Kelsey Grammer and is now engaged to fiancé David C. Meyer, will be returning to the Bravo show for the upcoming eighth season after only starring in the first two seasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

season premieres Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram / @therealcamille