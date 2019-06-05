Caitlyn Jenner Says All Her Children Were ‘Very Accepting’ of Her Transition

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about coming out to her famous family ahead of her transition.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke about sharing her truth with her 10 kids in an emotional conversation as a celebration of Pride Month.

“I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn’t want them to gang up on me,” she told GIBLIB. “I thought I’d do it one at a time.”

The former Olympian came out as transgender in 2015 and shares son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with ex-wife Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris’ four older children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” she added. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”

After her transition, Jenner became estranged from her ex Kris and the Kardashian side of the family, though she stayed close to daughters Kendall and Kylie, PEOPLE writes.

The Kardashian sisters and mother Kris took issue with some excerpts from Jenner’s 2017 memoir, which claimed the momager knew more about Jenner than she claimed to know in the past.

Though the family is not as close as they were before the rift, Jenner and the Kardashians have put the past behind them. Jenner made an appearance during the Kardashian family’s Christmas party last year, and is frequently featured on the sisters’ Instagram Stories during family events.

Khloé, who was one of the most vocal sisters during the family’s feud with Jenner, recently said their relationship is much better now.

“I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah when I see Caitlyn it’s fine. I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us… not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled,” she said recently. “But I also think, when your emotions die down, you’re able to really look at everything and be like, ‘We’re all humans and we’re all trying to figure this out.’”

In the new interview, Jenner also revealed how “tough” it would be to see one of her kids transition, but ultimately she would be supportive.

“I would never stop her. I would do everything in, I’m her parent. I would never stop her from doing it. I would have long conversations with it,” she said speaking on if Kendall came out as transgender. “I think this is a tough road. But, yeah, I would probably, it would be really tough on me, yeah. Yeah, it would be tough. So I understand from a parent’s standpoint.”