Caitlyn Jenner Reunites for Christmas With Sophia Hutchins After ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!’ Wraps

Caitlyn Jenner reunited with her friend Sophia Hutchins for a “quiet” Christmas holiday dinner after her reality television adventure across the pond. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to social media to share a couple of photos from their Christmas day celebrations, including a selfie of them eating steaks for dinner on the special day.

“A quiet evening to end an over the top fabulous Christmas!” Jenner wrote in the caption of the sweet selfie. Jenner previously shared a photo on Christmas Eve of the pair posing with Santa Claus.

Fans of the I Am Cait personality took to the comments section of the selfie to share the two friends a happy holiday.

“Such a fun special Christmas!!! [purple heart emoji],” Sophia responded in the comments.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year you were brilliant in I’m a celebrity xx,” one user commented, referring to Jenner’s most recent appearance in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

“Glad someone had a great Christmas , Merry Christmas too you and yours,” another user commented.

“[heart eye emojis] You and Sophie beautiful as always,” another fan gushed.

Hutchins also took to Instagram Stories with a thoughtful message dedicated to Jenner, reading, “Thank you for making my Christmas full of family, warmth and love.”

Rumors have swirled around Jenner and Hutchins’ friendship for a long time, though Hutchins recently shut down speculation their relationship has ever been more than platonic.

“We were never romantically involved,” Hutchins told The New York Times earlier in December, adding she thinks she understands why people were relentless with dating rumors. “Because we weren’t addressing it. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

During the interview, the 23-year-old model revealed she is dating a 30-year-old Wall Street employee who graduated Harvard. She also revealed she is acting as Jenner’s manager since Caitlyn’s ex Kris Jenner stepped down from the role.

“I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Hutchins said. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’”

Jenner commented on the New York Times piece in a statement, writing: “Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.”